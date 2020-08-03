Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruti blessed with a baby girl; Check out first adorable picture

Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruti welcomed their first child on August 2, 2020, and fans have been showering the baby with lots of love and blessings.

Nakkhul and his wife Sruti are blessed with a baby girl and congratulatory messages have started coming in on social media for the new parents. Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruti welcomed their first child on August 2, 2020, and fans have been showering the baby with lots of love and blessings. Sruti also took to Instagram and shared a beautiful photo of her baby girl's tiny fingers holding her hand. She wrote, "And just like that , our lives became a lil more magical ! Baby Khulbee - Daddy’s Girl and Mommy’s World @sanctumbirthcenter Vijaya ma’am , we owe it all to you ! @actornakkhul , our lil one and I love you so so much."

In June, the couple hosted a low key baby shower. Sharing the photos, Sruti stated that her parents did a small valagappu (baby shower) with just them and their parents along with the pets. Sruti wrote on Instagram, "My parents did a small valagapu at home last week with just us and the puppies / kittens! Oola was as usual not too shy to pose and Bubbles, we tried our best to have her in frame but she only photobombed us."

Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruti tied the knot in a grand event in Chennai in the presence of their friends and family in the year 2016.

Nakkhul was seen as the lead actor in many movies and the most popular are Kadhalil Vizhunthen, Masilamani, Vallinam, Tamiluku En Ondrai Aluthavum.

