Nakkhul Jaidev and wife Sruti name their newborn baby girl Akira

Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruti announced that they were expecting their first child on June 15. Akira was born on August 2nd.

Popular Kollywood star Nakkhul Jaidev and his wife Sruti have been making the headlines ever since they announced that they were expecting. Now that they have welcomed their baby girl, fans and followers of the couple are eagerly waiting to see the photo of their bundle of joy. Nakkhul has taken to his Instagram space and announced that they have named their baby girl, Akira. He revealed it with a custom-made design and stated that he was happy to share it with his fans.

Recently, Nakkhul shared a glimpse of their baby girl on his Instagram space and penned an emotional note for his wife. In the post, Nakkhul was seen holding the baby girl in his arm. Sharing it, Nakkhul stated that though he knew that his wife has always been an independent, inspiring woman, what he witnessed during the birth of their child made him realise how powerful motherhood is, he wrote.

After announcing about their pregnancy, the couple shared photos of their low key baby shower in June. Sharing the photos, Sruti stated that her parents did a small baby shower with just the couple along with their pets. She stated that since there’s a lockdown for COVID 19, they had to keep it low key. The couple had tied the knot in a grand event in Chennai with friends and family in the year 2016.

