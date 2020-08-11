  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Nakkhul Jaidev posts a PHOTO of his newborn baby girl on Instagram; Pens an emotional note for his wife Sruti

Sharing it, Nakkhul stated that though he knew that his wife has always been an independent, inspiring woman, what he witnessed during the birth of their child, made him realise how powerful motherhood is.
6401 reads Mumbai
Nakkhul Jaidev posts a PHOTO of his newborn baby girl on Instagram; Pens an emotional note for his wife SrutiNakkhul Jaidev posts a PHOTO of his newborn baby girl on Instagram; Pens an emotional note for his wife Sruti

A couple of months back, actor Nakkhul and his wife Sruti announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child. Flaunting the baby bump, the couple announced the news and then posted photos of their low-key baby shower during the lockdown period. Recently, the couple announced that their little princess has arrived. Now, Nakkhul shared a photo of their baby girl and penned an emotional note for his wife.

In the post, Nakkhul can be seen holding the baby girl in his arm, while showing a glimpse of their bundle of joy. Sharing it, Nakkhul stated that though he knew that his wife has always been an independent, inspiring woman, what he witnessed during the birth of their child, made him realise how powerful motherhood is. He added that he was blessed to have her as the mother of his child.

Also Read: Simbu’s upcoming film with Mysskin to have Shruti Haasan as the leading lady?

Check out his post here:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

 (@actornakkhul) on

He wrote, “What I did was just a drop in the ocean... the actual drive being all of this is you Mrs @srubee  right from deciding to become parents to doing all the research required to make this journey as happy as possible for #babykhulbee was simply awe inspiring.. you have no idea how proud you have made me feel!!! I always knew that you were a loving, strong willed, independent, human being.. but what I witness when you gave birth to our child was transcendental... Power of Motherhood.. Shakti! I am just blessed to do what I had to do Mommy”.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement