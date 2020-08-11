Nakkhul Jaidev posts a PHOTO of his newborn baby girl on Instagram; Pens an emotional note for his wife Sruti

Sharing it, Nakkhul stated that though he knew that his wife has always been an independent, inspiring woman, what he witnessed during the birth of their child, made him realise how powerful motherhood is.

A couple of months back, actor Nakkhul and his wife Sruti announced on Instagram that they were expecting their first child. Flaunting the baby bump, the couple announced the news and then posted photos of their low-key baby shower during the lockdown period. Recently, the couple announced that their little princess has arrived. Now, Nakkhul shared a photo of their baby girl and penned an emotional note for his wife.

In the post, Nakkhul can be seen holding the baby girl in his arm, while showing a glimpse of their bundle of joy. Sharing it, Nakkhul stated that though he knew that his wife has always been an independent, inspiring woman, what he witnessed during the birth of their child, made him realise how powerful motherhood is. He added that he was blessed to have her as the mother of his child.

He wrote, “What I did was just a drop in the ocean... the actual drive being all of this is you Mrs @srubee right from deciding to become parents to doing all the research required to make this journey as happy as possible for #babykhulbee was simply awe inspiring.. you have no idea how proud you have made me feel!!! I always knew that you were a loving, strong willed, independent, human being.. but what I witness when you gave birth to our child was transcendental... Power of Motherhood.. Shakti! I am just blessed to do what I had to do Mommy”.

