Nakkhul Jaidev’s hilarious Instagram post of him being a driver to his wife Sruti goes viral; See pic

Actor Nakkhul took to his Instagram space and posted a photo, in which he was seen with his wife. He captioned the photo in a hilarious way, and it is going viral on social media.

Nakkhul debuted with ace director Shankar's Boys in 2003 as one of the lead actors. He underwent unbelievable body transformation after the film, and when he was seen in his muscle toned body, people could not believe that it was their favorite ‘JuJu’ from Boys. Recently, he started his debut into television by becoming a judge of a popular singing reality show. Now, the actor’s photo with his wife is breaking the internet.

In the photo, Nakkhul can be seen in a white shirt, which looks similar to that of traditional car driver’s uniform along with his wife. While they both were seen happily smiling, Nakkhul captioned the photo as, “Sruti's driver mode. Slavery, no salary, no proper clothes, no food.. tyrant boss. Believe it Fam”. His wife and anchor Sruti also joined the fun and commented stating that she has always been a better driver than him, and that she would not need his help to drive a car.

Nakkhul and Sruti have always set major couple goals to their fans and social media followers and their pictures never fail to put a smile on their fans' faces. After Boys, Nakkhul was seen as the lead actor in many movies and the most unforgettable ones are Kadhalil Vizhunthen, Masilamani, Vallinam, Tamiluku En Ondrai Aluthavum. Nakkhul and Sruti tied the knot in 2016.

Credits :Instagram

