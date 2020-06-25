Nakkhul Jaidev’s wife Sruti gets a low key baby shower with kin amid lockdown for COVID 19

Sharing the photos, Sruti stated that her parents did a small valagappu (baby shower) with just the couple and their parents along with their pets.

After Nakkhul and his wife Sruti announced that they are expecting their first child, congratulatory messages poured in on social media for the parents to be. Yesterday, they both shared photos from their low key baby shower. Sharing the photos, Sruti stated that her parents did a small valagappu (baby shower) with just the couple and their parents along with their pets. She also wrote a few words about the pets and how they took part in the event.

Sruti wrote on Instagram, “My parents did a small valagapu at home last week with just us and the puppies / kittens! Oola was as usual not too shy to pose and Bubbles, we tried our best to have her in frame but she only photobombed us”. On social media, Nakkhul and Sruti’s photos have always set couple goals for their fans and followers. Nakkhul made his Kollywood debut with Shankar directorial Boys.

After Boys, Nakkhul was seen as the lead actor in many movies and the most unforgettable ones are Kadhalil Vizhunthen, Masilamani, Vallinam, Tamiluku En Ondrai Aluthavum. Their posts on social media are receiving wide attention from fans and followers in the recent past. The couple tied the knot in a grand event in Chennai with friends and family in the year 2016. Photos of the traditional Tamil wedding made the rounds online with fans sharing it across all social media platforms.

