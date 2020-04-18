Nalan Kumarasamy OPENS UP about the second installment of Vijay Sethupathi’s Soodhu Kavvum

Nalan Kumarasamy, who directed Vijay Sethupathi's megahit comedy drama Soodhu Kavvum, opened up in an interview about the possibilities of a second installment for the film.

While Vijay Sethupathi has acted in many comedy-dramas, the one film that still has a huge fan base in Nalan Kumarasamy’s Soodhu Kavvum. Now, the film’s director opened up about his next films in an interview with Behindwoods. Talking to the news portal, he stated that he has two scripts ready. When he was asked about the second installment of Soodhu Kavvum, he reportedly stated that he hopes that it would happen in the future, though he has not been working on it currently.

For the unversed, Nalan Kumarasamy’s directorial debut was the 2013 film Soodhu Kavvum, which emerged to be a megahit venture. Following Soodhu Kavvum, his film Kadhalum Kadandhu Pogum, which was a romantic drama, was yet another critically acclaimed and super hit film. Recent film Super Deluxe had Nalan writing for one of its segments. Directed by Thiagarajan Kumararaja, the multi-genre was lauded by critics and audiences alike, and the film turned out to be blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi was last seen playing an extended cameo in Oh My Kadavule. He will be next seen playing the main antagonist in Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial Thalapathy Vijay starrer Master. He has also been roped in to play the lead role in Vignesh Shivan’s upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, which also has Nayanthara and Samantha Akkineni as female leads. His first look from the film Laabam was released recently. Written and directed by SP Jananathan, Laabam has Shruti Haasan, Kalaiyarasan, Jagapathi Babu and Harish Uthaman as key actors.

Credits :Behindwoods

