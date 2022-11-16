Nalla Iruma Lyrical Video: Primary track from Vijay Sethupathi is a perfect wedding number

Vijay Sethupathi will next entertain the fans with the forthcoming drama DSP. Helmed by Ponram, the film will feature the Vikram actor as a

police officer. Now, the makers have unveiled the lyrical video of the primary track from the film titled Nalla Iruma. Composed by music director D Imman, celebrated playback singer Udit Narayan has crooned the song, along with Senthil Ganesh and Malavika Sundar. Meanwhile, Vijay Muthupandi has provided the lyrics for the single. The number has been choreographed by dance masters Dinesh and Sherif.

Backed by the production banner Stone Bench Films, the project will be released in the cinema halls in December this year. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Anukreethy Vas is the leading lady of DSP, alongside Pugazh and Shivani Narayanan playing important characters. Now, coming to the technical crew of the film, Dinesh Krishnan has taken care of the movie's camera work, and Vivek Harshan has headed the editing department.