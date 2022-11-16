Nalla Iruma Lyrical Video: Primary track from Vijay Sethupathi is a perfect wedding number
Check out Nalla Iruma, the primary track from Vijay Sethupathi headlined DSP.
Vijay Sethupathi will next entertain the fans with the forthcoming drama DSP. Helmed by Ponram, the film will feature the Vikram actor as a
police officer. Now, the makers have unveiled the lyrical video of the primary track from the film titled Nalla Iruma. Composed by music director D Imman, celebrated playback singer Udit Narayan has crooned the song, along with Senthil Ganesh and Malavika Sundar. Meanwhile, Vijay Muthupandi has provided the lyrics for the single. The number has been choreographed by dance masters Dinesh and Sherif.
Backed by the production banner Stone Bench Films, the project will be released in the cinema halls in December this year. Along with Vijay Sethupathi, Anukreethy Vas is the leading lady of DSP, alongside Pugazh and Shivani Narayanan playing important characters. Now, coming to the technical crew of the film, Dinesh Krishnan has taken care of the movie's camera work, and Vivek Harshan has headed the editing department.
Other projects
Vijay Sethupathi will also play a significant role in the upcoming action entertainer, Michael. The project further has Sundeep Kishan as the protagonist. Director Ranjit Jeyakodi is directing this pan-India film starring Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Divyansha Kaushik in crucial roles, along with others. While Divyansha Kaushik will be seen as Sundeep Kishan’s love interest in the movie, Gautham Vasudev Menon has been roped in as the antagonist.
Furthermore, Vijay Sethupathi is also on board the cast of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that he has charged Rs 21 crore for the film.“This is the maximum that Sethupathi has charged for a feature film till date and the hike in fees has come to post the tremendous appreciation he got for his performance in Vikram. While he was in talks for Jawan for a while now, the paperwork happened post the thunderous success of Vikram. He has upped his fees from Rs 15 crore to Rs 21 crore for Jawan."
