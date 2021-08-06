Namah Shivaya Song OUT: Nandamuri Balakrishna unveils the first single from Natyam; WATCH

Nandamuri Balakrishna has launched the first single Namah Shivaya from the highly anticipated movie, Natyam. Sharing the first song from the film, Bala showered praises on Sandhya Raju, director Revanth Korukonda and actor Kamal Kamaraj for their efforts to bring such culturally relevant cinema and songs to today's generation.

Balakrishna said, "I wish all the very best to Nishrinkala Films producer Sandhya Raju, director Revanth Korukonda and my brother Kamal Kamaraju. I feel glad that, ‘Namah Shivaya’ song was shot in the premises of the ancient Lepakshi Temple in Hindupur constituency represented by me. India is a land of arts. Many ace artists of different art forms have made India a great country. Revanth Korukonda, besides writing and directing the film, has also handled the camera and editing departments. It looks he has handled the additional responsibilities so ably. The song alone shows how beautiful the film is going to be. With all the positive vibes, the film is definitely going to be a big hit. Coincidentally, I played an Aghora in my film Akhanda. My best wishes to the project Natyam and my blessings to the entire team."

Check out the song below:

The song took 6 days to shoot with the team of hundreds of junior artists in Lepakshi temple. Shot under 40-degree temperature, it is said to be one of the hardest shooting schedules for the team. The lyrics of Namah Shivaya song are ancient, powerful lyrics of the Ardhanareeswara stotram by Jagadguru Aadhi Shankaracharya.

The beautiful music is a blend of classical, ethnic folk and is created by the Shravan Baradwaj. Kala Bhairava and Lalitha Kavya crooned this powerful and mesmerising song shot and choreographed like a procession around the temple. It is wonderful to see such a divine and grand song from a debut director and debut production house.

