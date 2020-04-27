Namma Veettu Pillai's Sivakarthikeyan to star in Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film with director Krish? Find Out

News reports about the Hero actor Sivakarthikeyan state that he will be seen in the upcoming film with Pawan Kalyan in the lead. It was previously reported that the Power Star will feature in a film helmed by director Krish.

The latest news reports about the Hero actor Sivakarthikeyan state that the actor will be seen in the upcoming film with Pawan Kalyan in the lead. It was previously reported that the Power Star will be playing the lead in a film helmed by director Krish. Now, the latest news update states that Namma Veettu Pillai actor Sivakarthikeyan will be starring in a key role in the Krish directorial. The south actor Sivakarthikeyan featured in films like Remo, Seema Raja, Kanaa, Rajini Murugan, Mr. Local and Velaikkaran. On the work front Sivakarthikeyan will also feature in Ayalaan.

The actor turned politician Pawan Kalyan will be playing the lead in the south drama called Vakeel Saab. The film is a remake of Bollywood film, Pink. Pawan Kalyan will be essaying the role played by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The film Pink was also remade as Nerkonda Paarvai. This film saw Thala Ajith in the lead. The fans and film audiences are eagerly looking forward to seeing Pawan Kalyan's upcoming film. Now, with the latest news update of Sivakarthikeyan joining the film's star cast has got the fans very excited.

Recently, Sivakarthikeyan's film Hero made headlines, when an OTT platform removed the film from its platform. The PS Mithran directorial was removed from the digital streaming platform after allegations of plagiarism came to light against the makers of the film. The followers of the Power Star are looking forward to his film with director Krish and also for Vakeel Saab. The first look poster of Vakeel Saab has already generated a lot of curiosity among the film audiences.

