Namrata Shirodkar acclaims drive in vaccination centres in Mumbai and Bhopal

Actress Namrata Shirodkar on Wednesday lauded the drive-in vaccination centres in Bhopal and Mumbai, saying it is a super cool initiative that will help senior citizens and the differently-abled to get their vaccines.

Namrata posted two pictures on Instagram, featuring drive-in vaccination facilities in the cities.

"Drive-in vaccination centers in Bhopal and Mumbai.. a super cool initiative helping senior citizens and the differently abled get their shot in a car. Requesting all the other state governments to have this implemented. Vaccination is the only way out of this crisis! #GetVaccinated," wrote Namrata as caption, with three folded hand emojis.

Also read| Anushka Ranjan motivates everyone on social media to sternly follow all Covid protocols

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×