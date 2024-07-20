Namrata Shirodkar and Lavanya Tripathi extend heartfelt birthday wishes to Ram Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela

Ram Charan’s wife and popular entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela celebrated her 35th birthday on July 20, 2024. Amidst all the heartwarming birthday wishes, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar, and actress Lavanya Tripathi took to their Instagram handles to celebrate the entrepreneur’s birthday, posting pictures of Upasana.

Along with the Instagram story, Lavanya also wrote, “Wishing you a very happy birthday upsi! @upasanakaminenikonidela," while Namrata wished her good health and happiness.

Check out Namrata Shirodkar and Lavanya Tripathi’s birthday wishes for Upasana Konidela

Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan have been hitting the headlines recently for all good things, especially stealing everyone’s attention at the Anant-Radhika wedding. The celebrity couple had arrived in a simple yet elegant fashion, making heads turn as they attended the wedding.

Upasana even went on to express her gratitude towards Manish Malhotra for styling both of them in a manner that is suited to their personalities. Furthermore, the actors were spotted on the subsequent day making their stylish appearance at the Shubh Mangal ceremony, celebrating the couple’s start of a new journey.

On the other hand, Namrata is also celebrating her daughter Sitara's 12th birthday. Moreover, Lavanya Tripathi has been having a blast enjoying her married life with hubby Varun Tej Konidela. Both actors are often seen making appearances on each other's social media platforms, sharing vacation stills and selfies.

Advertisement

On the professional front

Lavanya Tripathi was last seen making her appearance in the web series Miss Perfect, directed by Vishvak Khandero and available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The actress played the character of an obsessive-compulsive individual engaged in some family-friendly humor and slice-of-life drama.

She is next set to appear in the lead role in the Ravindra Madhava-directed Tamil film, Thanal co-starring Atharva Murali. The action thriller is said to be in post-production with Bose Venkat and Azhagam Perumal also playing key roles in it.

On the other hand, Varun Tej who was last seen in the aerial action movie Operation Valentine co-starring Manushi Chillar is currently shooting for his next called Matka. The film which is expected to be a period action thriller recently completed a crucial vintage action sequence.

Moreover, the film, directed by Palsa fame Karuna Kumar, is set to have Meenakshi Chaudhary and Nora Fatehi in key roles with GV Prakash Kumar handling the tracks and scores.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shares heartwarming video as their daughter turns 12