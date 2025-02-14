Namrata Shirodkar and Shilpa Shirodkar give off major sibling goals in Valentine’s Day post but caption steals show

Every Valentine’s Day we see couples sharing heartfelt pictures with their significant others, and it is a joyous sight to witness. But there’s more to Valentine’s Day than just that! It is a day when love is celebrated. The love shared between couples, siblings, children, parents, and the list goes on.

On the occasion of Valentine’s Day, Shilpa Shirodkar took to Instagram to post a selfie with her sister Namrata Shirodkar. In the caption under the post, she wrote, “Sisters are the glue that hold hearts together. Forever grateful for you! (heart emoji).”

She then wished her a happy Valentine’s Day, asking Namrata for forgiveness for the cheesy caption. She wrote, “PS: Don’t fight with me for a cheesy caption.” The post shed light on the incredible bond shared between the two sisters.

Adding a little more sweetness to the post was Namrata’s comment, where she wrote, “Oh God! This is cheesy, but I love you (heart emoji).”

Many netizens also poured their love in the comments section, while some wondered if Namrata would share a Valentine’s Day post with her husband and Tollywood Superstar, Mahesh Babu.

Just recently, Mahesh Babu and Namrata completed 20 years of their marriage. The superstar took to Instagram to share a candid picture with his wife, where he wrote, “You, me and 20 beautiful years... To forever with you, NSG”

Mahesh Babu was last seen in the 2024 Sankranthi entertainer Guntur Kaaram, directed by Trivikram Srinivas. While the film didn’t particularly register among the audience, Mahesh Babu’s energetic performance impressed everyone.

Post Guntur Kaaram, the actor has only signed one project. And, when a superstar signs just one project, that usually means he’s locked for a while with SS Rajamouli. Most of the pre-production work for SSMB29 seems to have already been completed and the shooting of the film is expected to commence in April 2025.

Mahesh Babu will be seen in a never-before avatar, with long hair and a beard. It is touted to be a globe-trotting adventure and will be carrying heavy expectations with it.