Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara make for best mother-and-daughter duo as they attend an event in Hyderabad; PICS

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara and wife Namrata Shirodkar got clicked in Hyderabad. On Saturday afternoon, the duo were papped as they stepped out together for an event. The star wife accompanied her daughter who has become quite busy attending events lately. They made for the best mother and daughter at the event.

Sitara set major goals in a classic stylish look. She wore a denim skirt and paired up with black and white top. The star kid styled the outfit with matching comfy shoes, open tresses, and perfect make-up for the event. Namrata looked beautiful as well in the co-ord set.

The 11-year-old daughter of Mahesh Babu also interacted with people present at the event and also clicked a photo with the staff. This is not the first time, Sitara attended an event with her mom. Ever since she made her debut with an advertisement, she was clicked several times representing an event.

About Sitara's career and first advertisement

In July, Sitara made her grand debut with her first commercial advertisement. That was not it, the commercial was featured in Times Square. She became the first star kid to feature on Times Square and that too at such a young age. The star kid received a hefty pay cheque that she donated to dad Mahesh Babu's non-profit organization.

With her baby steps towards the future, Mahesh Babu is a proud father. He took to Instagram, shared a glimpse of his daughter's advertisement, and penned a note. The actor wrote, "Lighting up the Times Square!! So so proud of you my fire cracker. Continue to dazzle and shine!!"

Sitara is super popular on social media as well. The 12-year-old, who is presently studying in Hyderabad, has over 1.3 million followers on her official Instagram handle. She often shares videos of dancing to popular songs, travel vlogs and more. The young one also runs a YouTube channel.

