Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana Kamineni Konidela caught chitchatting as Ram Charan poses for pic

Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana Kamineni Konidela were recently pictured together as they engaged in a chitchat at a party. They were captured together in the background of a picture shared on Instagram stories by Vishnu Manchu's wife Viranica. Also in the picture is Upasana’s husband, Ram Charan, as he poses for a photo with Viranica.

The said picture has got fans curious about what Namrata and Upasana were talking about. Many famous celebrities from within the Telugu film industry attended the grand opening event of a clubhouse organized by businessman Krishna Reddy. The event took place yesterday evening, with the who’s who of Tollywood gracing the function with their presence. Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ram Charan, Namrata Shirodkar, and Upasana Kamineni Konidela, among others, were spotted at the said event.

Check out the picture of Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana Kamineni Konidela chitchatting here:

Namrata Shirodkar and Upasana Kamineni Konidela along with their husbands and other famous celebrities attended an event

Pictures from the opening event have been ruling social media as fans have been excited to spot their favorites under one roof. The biggest names in Telugu cinema being present at the function added more glitz and glamor to the ceremony.

Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati were pictured playing a game of cards

Mahesh Babu and Venkatesh Daggubati, two of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, were spotted playing a game of cards at the inauguration ceremony. The picture of them taken while the actors were indulging in a game of poker at a gathering has stirred up the internet.

Ram Charan, Upasana and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela recently returned from Italy

The heavily hyped wedding of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi took place in Tuscany, Italy, on November 1. Varun Tej’s famous family was in attendance at the event. After the wedding was over, fans and the media were waiting for the return of their favorite stars from Italy. Ram Charan, Upasana, and daughter Klin Kaara Konidela were spotted together in the Hyderabad airport as they re-entered the country. Upasana tightly held her daughter Klin Kaara in her arms as she and her husband exited the Hyderabad airport.

