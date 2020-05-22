Namrata Shirodkar bursts out laughing during a 'blink and lose game' with Mahesh Babu; Watch VIDEO

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's latest video is simply hilarious and at the same time adorable as both of them play 'blink and you lose' game. Check out the video.

Remember when Mahesh Babu played the ‘blink and you lose’ game with his son Gautham? Fans were in complete awe of the father-son duo as they indulged in some fun banters during the game as is shown in a throwback video. The superstar is currently under home quarantine and is spending quality time with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids Gautham and Sitara. Namrata often gives a glimpse of their daily lives on social media much to the excitement of fans.

And of late, Mahesh Babu played the ‘blink and you lose’ game again and this time with none other than Namrata herself. The former actress has now shared the video on her Instagram handle too and it is not only hilarious but also adorable. As we can see, the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor and his wife begin the game where they have to look into each other’s eyes without blinking. However, Namrata ends up losing immediately as she bursts into laughter a second later.

Check out the video below:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu’s latest release is Sarileru Neekevvaru which also features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. The action-comedy drama also stars Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj and others in significant roles. It has been directed by Anil Ravipudi and is co-produced by Dil Raju. The movie was released on January 11, 2020, and received a humongous response from the audience. As of now, Mahesh Babu is yet to announce his new project.

Credits :Instagram

