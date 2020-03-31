Namrata Shirodkar calls Mahesh Babu her rock solid half in this sweet picture & we totally agree with her

Namrata writes in her Instagram post that the Bharat Ane Nenu actor is her rock-solid half. She further states that during trying times like these, Mahesh is the one who brings a smile on everyone's face.

The stunning Namrata Shirodkar shared a sweet picture of husband and south star Mahesh Babu. The former beauty queen writes in her Instagram post that the Bharat Ane Nenu actor is her rock-solid half. Namrata further states that during the trying times like these, Mahesh is the one who brings a smile on everyone's face with his uplifting rumour. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar also mentions how she loves him for who he is. The gorgeous Namrata Shirodkar also shared an adorable picture of Mahesh Babu ad daughter Sitara during the quarantine period at home.

The fans of the south star Mahesh Babu loved the picture and are always delighted to see candid pictures of Mahesh Babu with his kids Sitara and Gautham. Namrata also previously shared a video of Sitara demonstrating how to wash hands amid the Coronavirus outbreak. One of the important safety measures issued by the government is to frequently wash hands and to make use of hand sanitizers. The little daughter of Mahesh and Namrata did her best to urge people to maintain hygiene and to spread the importance of washing hands amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Check out the post by Namrata Shirodkar:

On the work front, Mahesh Babu recently delivered a mega-blockbuster in Sarileru Neekevvaru. This film saw Mahesh Babu essaying the role of an Army Officer named Major Ajay Krishna. The film was helmed by well-known south director Anil Ravipudi. The film also featured the gorgeous south siren and Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna.

