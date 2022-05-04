Namrata Shirodkar calls Mahesh Babu 'my superstar' as she shares family pic of enjoying lavish lunch in Paris

Mahesh Babu and his family are currently in Paris for a vacation. They have been constantly sharing moments from their vacation on social media handles. Now, Namrata Shirodkar shared a family pic with her husband Mahesh Babu and kids from their vacation and it's trending on the Internet.

Namrata took to her Instagram story and shared a family pic of enjoying a lavish meal in Paris. One can see, Mahesh Babu and his family sitting at a dining table and flaunting a smile as they posed with a chef in Paris. His wife Namrata seems like she just can’t get enough of him and his dashing looks as her caption to the picture is winning hearts.

Along with the pic, Namrata's caption caught eyes as she wrote, "Nothing beats a Michelin star lunch with my superstar."

Mahesh Babu is waiting for the release of the upcoming action comedy-drama Sarkaru Vaari Paata, written and directed by filmmaker Parasuram. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment, the flick stars National-award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh and his daughter Sitara will mark her debut with Penny song in the film.

Recently, the trailer has released the makers have finally unveiled the trailer and it looks every bit appealing. Mahesh Babu's stylish entry and stunts are the major highlights. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on May 12, 2022.

Also Read: Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Swag, Style & Slang; Mahesh Babu starrer is high on action, romance & dialogues