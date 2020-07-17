Namrata Shirodkar creates buzz with ‘Haldi’ throwback PHOTO from her pre wedding celebration with Mahesh Babu

Namrata Shirodkar, who is a former Miss India, quit films after marriage. During their wedding, they both were seen in South Indian attire and it was a simple yet beautiful wedding.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar fell in love with each other on the sets of Vamsi, which released in 2000. After dating for five years, they got married as per Telugu tradition on February 10, 2005. Namrata Shirodkar, who is a former Miss India, quit films after marriage. During their wedding, they both were seen in South Indian attire and it was a simple yet beautiful wedding. Now, taking to her Instagram profile, Namrata shared a photo from her pre wedding celebration.

In the photo, a Haldi clad Namrata can be seen beaming with radiance, as she gets ready for her big day with the Tollywood superstar. Sharing the photo, Namrata wrote on the photo sharing application, “Throwback!! Being Haldi clad awaiting the big day!! #memories # happiness #2005”. As soon as the photo surfaced online, fans and followers took to the comments section and marveled at how beautiful she looks in the photo.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. The Anil Ravipudi directorial also had Rashmika Mandanna in the female lead. He recently announced his next film on his father’s birthday. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon.

