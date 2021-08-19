Namrata Shirodkar is crushing hard on husband Mahesh Babu's signature look; Shares his dashing pic

Tollywood couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar first met on the sets of their Telugu film, Vamsi. They fell in love with each other during the shoot and since then, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been setting major couple goals. Their love story is simple but one of our favourites. They took wedding vows in the presence of their family members on 10th February 2005 and till date, have been turning heads with their pure and matured relationship.

Namrata Shirodkar, as we all know is active on social media and keep treating us with adorable family photos. The former actress and Miss India has yet again shared a dashing photo of Mahesh Babu on Instagram and we cannot get enough of it. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "That iconic MD signature look..Always gets me," followed by heart emojis.

Not only for Namrata but this picture has left us mesmerised as well. Mahesh Babu has been tagged as the superstar of the Telugu film industry for obvious reasons and we cannot get enough of his charming personality.

Take a look:

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar welcomed their first kid Gautham in 2006 and were blessed with a baby girl, Sitara Ghattamaneni in 2012.

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is shooting for his upcoming film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata in Goa. Directed by Parasuram, the film stars Keerthy Suresh in the female lead role.