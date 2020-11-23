Namrata Shirodkar & daughter Sitara twin in monochrome outfits as they go out shopping; See PHOTO

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are now the proud parents of Sitara and Gautham. Meanwhile, check out the latter's picture with her daughter.

Mahesh Babu might have a massive fan following but when it comes to his wife Namrata Shirodkar, the count is no less. The former Miss India and Bollywood actress quit acting a long time back but never fails to grab attention even now. She tied the knot with Mahesh Babu back in 2005 and now, they are the doting parents of two children, Sitara, and Gautham Ghattamaneni. The star couple often shares adorable pictures with their kids on social media.

That is exactly what Namrata did a little while back as she shared a picture with Sitara. The mother-daughter duo is seen stepping out for shopping but it’s their colour coordination that grabs our attention here. While the former actress is wearing a white tee and joggers, her daughter also twins with her in a monochrome outfit that includes a t-shirt and shorts. Both of them also have their masks on while keeping in mind the present situation.

Check out the picture below:

Namrata has added a caption along with the post that reads, “After pulling me out of my cozy cocoon.. it so seems that my little miss is the one whose been forced to look around for her little knick knacks Shopping never seems easy with little ones.” Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu is missing from the scene. The South star was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru in which he featured alongside Rashmika Mandanna. His next project is titled Major and has been directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The biopic is reportedly based on the 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai.

Also Read: Namrata Shirodkar creates buzz with ‘Haldi’ throwback PHOTO from her pre wedding celebration with Mahesh Babu

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Namrata Shirodkar Instagram

Share your comment ×