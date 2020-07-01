Namrata Shirodkar flaunts Mahesh Babu & kids' names tattoo on her forearm; See Pic

Namrata Shirodkar flaunted her superstar husband Mahesh Babu's name on her forearm. She has also got kids Sitara and Gautam's names inked in Devanagari-style font.

Namrata Shirodkar, former Miss India and superstar Mahesh Babu's wife recently interacted with her fans on Instagram. During her interaction with fans on social media, Namrata answered a lot of questions and also shared some of the special moments of her life. That's not all, she also flaunted her tattoo on a special request by a fan. Namrata Shrirodkar immediately clicked a picture of her tattoo and flaunted her superstar husband Mahesh Babu's name on her forearm. She has got kids Sitara and Gautam's names inked in Devanagari-style font.

One of the fans also questioned Namrata about the moment when she realized falling in love with Mahesh Babu. To this, she replied, "It was the last day of 52-day long outdoor schedule in New Zealand. That's when it hit me." One of the adorable couples from the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar met each other for the first time on the sets of the Telugu movie Vamsi. They fell in love while shooting of the film. After dating for 5 years, the couple got married in February 2005. The Tollywood couple was blessed with first child, Gautam on August 31, 2006, and daughter Sitara on July 20, 2012.

Meanwhile, former Miss India, Namrata Shirodkar recently shared with us that she is blissfully happy about how Mahesh Babu is spending a lot of time now with kids at home due to lockdown. She said, "Kids see a lot of him now and they are making the most of it."

