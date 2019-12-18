Namrata Shirodkar is going gaga over Mahesh Babu's song He's So Cute; Here's what she has to say

Sung by Madhu Priya and music given by Devi Sri Prasad, the peppy track He's So Cute from Sarileru Neekevvaru has already taken social media by storm. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is also going gaga about it.

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru is one of the much-awaited films that is releasing in 2020. The makers of the film recently released peppy track, 'He's So Cute' and it's winning the hearts of the audience. Sung by Madhu Priya and music by Devi Sri Prasad, the peppy track He's So Cute has already taken social media by storm. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar is also going gaga over the song. The star wife took to Instagram and shared a collage of the superstar from the new song. She wrote, "The words say it all !! He’s so cute !! That’s the song that’s rocking the charts !! Devi ... ur a rock star time to rock sankranthi."

Coming back to Sarileru Neekevvaru, the film is directed by Anil Ravipudi and it stars Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Pradeep Rawat, Hari Teja, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Subbaraju, Vennela Kishore, Sachin Khedekar and Ajay among others.

From foot-tapping beats to Rashmika's energetic dance moves, Sarileru Neekevvaru's He's so cute song is a must-watch. Check it out here.

Credits :Instagram

