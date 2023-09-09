Namrata Shirodkar helps daughter Sitara pose for cameras as they attend an event together in Hyderabad; WATCH

Mahesh Babu's daughter Sitara is the next star in the making. She always manages to catch the attention of one of the most popular star kids in Tollywood. From brand endorsement to dance reels, the little one surely has all qualities like her father. On Friday night, she was clicked with her Namrata Shirodkar at an event in Hyderabad.

The mother and daughter duo stepped out in the city for an event. They also posed for the cameras together and looked stunning. In fact, the former actress also helped her daughter pose for the paparazzi by telling her how to look at the cameras. While Sitara wore a baby pink dress and looked super pretty, Namrata twinned with her in a different shade of pink. The star wife opted for an ethnic sharara outfit.

About Sitara

Sitara is super active on social media and often shares glimpses of her travel diaries, dance videos, reels, and more. She also owns a YouTube Channel. The star kid also made her debut as she featured alongside her father Mahesh Babu in the dance video Penny song from the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. She also appeared on a dance reality show with her father as a guest.

In July, Sitara was all over the news as her first commerical advertisement made waves in the tinsel town. first commercial was featured in Times Square. She became the first star kid to feature in Times Square and that too at such a young age. And that's not it, She has been paid a hefty amount of money for the same. As per reports, Sitara has been given a remuneration of Rs 1 crore for appearing in the advertisement. And the little one revealed that she has donated her first remuneration to dad Mahesh Babu's non-profit organisation

