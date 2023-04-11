Namrata Shirodkar is one happy mom to see her kids together with Mahesh Babu, calls them her ‘3 musketeers’

Namrata Shirodkar was having a gala time with her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni in one of the most romantic destinations in Europe, Paris. She shared pictures from her vacation where her sister Shilpa also joined. After completing the Paris leg of the vacation, they had plans to jet off to their favorite destination, Switzerland where Mahesh Babu and son Gautam Ghattamaneni were supposed to join them. Recently, Mahesh Babu was clicked at the Hyderabad airport with his son that confirmed that they are off to join Namrata and Sitara.

Mahesh Babu joins Namrata and Sitara

Today, Namrata took to her official Instagram handle and shared a story where Mahesh Babu is seen interacting with Sitara and Gautam. Sharing the photo, Namrata wrote, “My 3 Musketeers back together.” Mahesh Babu is seen in an all-white outfit; a white sweatshirt and pants with black sneakers. It’s a happy picture of the three. Going by the location tagged in the photo, it seems the actress is still in Paris where Mahesh Babu and Gautam joined them.

Work front

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will next be seen in an upcoming film, tentatively titled SSMB28 with Trivikram Srinivas. SSMB28 marks Mahesh Babu‘s third collaboration with director Trivikram Srinivas after blockbuster hits ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’. They are teaming up after 12 years. The upcoming film has Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Actress Sreeleela will also be seen playing a key character in the film. After this, he will commence work for his next with RRR director SS Rajamouli's SSMB29.

About Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata is the granddaughter of the celebrated Marathi actress Meenakshi Shirodkar. The actress started her career as a model and was crowned Miss India in 1993. She also represented India in the Miss Universe pageant and secured the sixth position. Namrata is best known for her works in films such as the Kachche Dhaage, Ezhupunna Tharakan, LOC Kargil, Vaastav: The Reality, and Bride and Prejudice.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia flaunts 'bad skin day' in an unfiltered video and shares a gentle reminder to love yourself