Namrata Shirodkar offers her prayers to Lord Ganesha alongside kids Gautam and Sitara; WATCH

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a video wherein she is offering her prayers to Lord Ganesha along with her kids Gautam and Sitara at home.
Mumbai
Namrata Shirodkar offers her prayers to Lord Ganesha alongside kids Gautam and Sitara; WATCH
The stunning Namrata Shirodkar shared a video on her Instagram account. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a video wherein she is offering her prayers to Lord Ganesha along with her kids Gautam and Sitara at home. The former beauty queen, Namrata wrote in her post, "Ganpati Bappa Morya!! Pudchya varshi lavkar ya." The former actress also shared some beautiful pictures from her celebrations at home with her family as she celebrated the festivities. Namrata shared photos with her kids as the family came together to celebrate the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing throwback photos and videos on her Instagram account. 

Namrata Shirodkar enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The fans and followers of the gorgeous diva are always delighted to see the candid photos and videos she shares on her social media profiles. Namrata also shared throwback pictures from her vacation aboard with her family. Mahesh Babu is seen enjoying his time away from work with his family on their vacation in the throwback photos. 

Ganpati Bappa Morya!! Pudchya varshi lavkar ya

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

The fans and film audiences are now eagerly waiting for his next film to hit the big screen. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata unveiled his first look poster on May 31. The makers also released the film's first motion poster on the eve of the lead actor's birthday. The fans of the Telugu star are very impressed by the actor's rugged look from the Parasuram directorial.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar gives us a glimpse of her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with kids)

