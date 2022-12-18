Namrata Shirodkar opens up on choosing marriage with Mahesh Babu over acting career

This is a known fact that former Miss India and actress, Namrata Shirodkar, after her wedding with Mahesh Babu in 2005, took a backseat from acting to prioritise her family. After their film Athadu, Mahesh Babu and Namrata tied the knot in 2005. They are now proud parents to two kids- a son, Gautam and a daughter, Sitara. Recently, in an interview with Prema, Namrata opened up on choosing marriage over acting and that she doesn't have any 'regrets'. However, she thinks, "if I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now." "I was a bit lazy in many ways and for me, nothing was planned like I always said. Whatever has happened has organically happened. I could say the choices I have made are right and I'm happy with the choices I have made," said Namrata.

She continued, "So I was a bit lazy...even when I got into acting, it was because I was bored of modelling. I got into acting which was the obvious next step and by the time I really enjoyed my work and thought seriously about my craft, I met Mahesh and we got married so if I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now...so I'm not complaining but my most happiest moment was when I and Mahesh decided that we should get married and my whole world changed after that and the whole experience of being married is a great experience. The whole phase of motherhood is a great experience so I don't think I would exchange or change that for anything. It is not worth it." Mahesh Babu and Namrata: The OG power couple of Tollywood industry