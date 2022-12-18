Namrata Shirodkar opens up on choosing marriage with Mahesh Babu over acting career
Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most beautiful couples in Tollywood film industry. Namrata now manages Mahesh Babu's work calls, dates for business meetings etc.
This is a known fact that former Miss India and actress, Namrata Shirodkar, after her wedding with Mahesh Babu in 2005, took a backseat from acting to prioritise her family. After their film Athadu, Mahesh Babu and Namrata tied the knot in 2005. They are now proud parents to two kids- a son, Gautam and a daughter, Sitara. Recently, in an interview with Prema, Namrata opened up on choosing marriage over acting and that she doesn't have any 'regrets'. However, she thinks, "if I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now."
"I was a bit lazy in many ways and for me, nothing was planned like I always said. Whatever has happened has organically happened. I could say the choices I have made are right and I'm happy with the choices I have made," said Namrata.
She continued, "So I was a bit lazy...even when I got into acting, it was because I was bored of modelling. I got into acting which was the obvious next step and by the time I really enjoyed my work and thought seriously about my craft, I met Mahesh and we got married so if I had taken my work seriously, my life would have been very different from what it is now...so I'm not complaining but my most happiest moment was when I and Mahesh decided that we should get married and my whole world changed after that and the whole experience of being married is a great experience. The whole phase of motherhood is a great experience so I don't think I would exchange or change that for anything. It is not worth it."
Mahesh Babu and Namrata: The OG power couple of Tollywood industry
During the interview, Namrata Shirodkar also opened up on how she and her elder sister Shilpa got support from the family but in limits. "My family has always been supportive of whatever we did but they were always, not to say that they were very open-minded but they still wanted us to be within your limits but at the same time, be free to what you want and what makes you happy and also, I try to instil in my kids because today, both me and my sister we are happy wherever we are and however we are and there's no regret, there's no hunger like I should have done that or been this," said Shirodkar.
