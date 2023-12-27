Namrata Shirodkar pens heart touching note for her long-time nanny; calls her a mother

Namrata Shirodkar, the ex-actress and Mahesh Babu's better half, has consistently been engaged on social media and involved in her husband's professional journey as well as their children's well-being.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle today, Namrata shared a heartwarming picture with her long-time nanny who has been a part of her family since her grandmother’s time. Sharing the picture on Instagram she penned a touching note which read, “Celebrating a woman who has traveled with us for generations—who stood by me through thick and thin since I was born. She started out by taking care of my grandmother, then my mother, me and finally my kids.”

She further added, “She's been an anchor for our family, donning many roles... that of a mother, a guardian, housekeeper, and a nanny. She's the most important person to me after my parents, and I'm grateful for her presence in our lives.”

“Introducing you all to my Shalini Kondra, whom Gautam lovingly named Dakadai (don't ask me about the meaning, as none of us know). Today is her special day, and I take this opportunity to wish her a very happy birthday and endless blessings. I hope she stays this way for many more years to come. Here's to celebrating her today and always. #Family #DakadaiLove” she concluded

Namrata Shirodkar celebrates her birthday along with kids Gautam and Sitara

Talking about her family, Namrata Shirodkar was recently spotted traveling along with her son Gautam Ghattamaneni bound for New York, to study acting at NYU. Interestingly, Gautam has previously debuted as a child actor in the film 1: Nenokkadine, playing Mahesh Babu’s child character.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Namrata was also seen recently at the Christmas gathering, where she shared some lovely photos with Upasana Konidela. However, Mahesh Babu was missing from the celebrations as he is currently busy with the final stages of his film Guntur Kaaram.

Mahesh Babu’s next

Mahesh Babu is next set to appear in the leading role for the film Guntur Kaaram starring the superstar in the lead role along with both Sreeleela and Meenakshii Chaudhary playing the female lead.

The film is directed by Trivikram Srinivas and marks his 3rd collaboration with the actor after Athadu and Khaleja, which makes it all the more special. It is said to be a complete masala flick with S Thaman composing the music. The movie is slated to release in theaters on 12th January 2024, coinciding with Sankranti.

ALSO READ: Guntur Kaaram Oh My Baby Song: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela starrer second single is a soulful romantic ballad