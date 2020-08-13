Namrata Shirodkar relives her emotional Miss India 1993 winning moment; Shares an inspiring message for girls

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar not only took a trip down memory lane but also penned a powerful note for all the young girls to dream big and make it happen.

Former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar recently took to Instagram and shared an emotional video of herself from Miss India 1993. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata not only took a trip down memory lane but also penned a powerful note for all the young girls out there to dream big and make it happen because it is all about the moment. During the same year, Namrata Shirodkar also represented India at the Miss Universe pageant and she ranked sixth.

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a video from her Miss India 1993 days. The former actress wrote, "Many moments relived...the excitement, the butterflies, the craziness of it all... it is all about that moment...One life is all we've got. Go on and make it worthwhile.. Dream big!! The one thing that you have that nobody else does is YOU'. This has always been my mantra!! For all the girls who dream... make it happen... nothing is impossible!! Was asked a tricky question that dates back centuries!! This was my answer... What would yours be?"

After she got married to superstar Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar decided to quit modelling and acting. However, she never had regrets about it. In a throwback interview, Namrata Shirodkar spoke about quitting acting only to become Mrs Mahesh Babu. The Vaastav actress had shared, "I happily gave up my career to marry Mahesh. And luckily, in the 14 years of our marriage, there has never been a single moment of regret or bitterness. People find it hard to believe that we’re so happy together after all these years."

