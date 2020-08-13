  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Namrata Shirodkar relives her emotional Miss India 1993 winning moment; Shares an inspiring message for girls

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar not only took a trip down memory lane but also penned a powerful note for all the young girls to dream big and make it happen.
12310 reads Mumbai
Namrata Shirodkar relives her emotional Miss India 1993 winning moment; Shares an inspiring message for girlsNamrata Shirodkar relives her emotional Miss India 1993 winning moment; Shares an inspiring message for girls

Former Miss India Namrata Shirodkar recently took to Instagram and shared an emotional video of herself from Miss India 1993. Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata not only took a trip down memory lane but also penned a powerful note for all the young girls out there to dream big and make it happen because it is all about the moment. During the same year, Namrata Shirodkar also represented India at the Miss Universe pageant and she ranked sixth. 

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram and shared a video from her Miss India 1993 days. The former actress wrote, "Many moments relived...the excitement, the butterflies, the craziness of it all... it is all about that moment...One life is all we've got. Go on and make it worthwhile.. Dream big!! The one thing that you have that nobody else does is YOU'. This has always been my mantra!! For all the girls who dream... make it happen... nothing is impossible!! Was asked a tricky question that dates back centuries!! This was my answer... What would yours be?" 

CLICK ON THE LINK TO WATCH THE VIDEO 

After she got married to superstar Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar decided to quit modelling and acting. However, she never had regrets about it. In a throwback interview, Namrata Shirodkar spoke about quitting acting only to become Mrs Mahesh Babu. The Vaastav actress had shared, "I happily gave up my career to marry Mahesh. And luckily, in the 14 years of our marriage, there has never been a single moment of regret or bitterness. People find it hard to believe that we’re so happy together after all these years." 

Also Read: Will Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar do a movie together in future? Here's what former Miss India has to say 

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement