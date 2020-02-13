Namrata Shirodkar remembers the late designer Wendell Rodricks in a heartfelt post

Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of the late designer Wendell Rodricks in a heartfelt post on her official Instagram handle.

Namrata Shirodkar shared a picture of the late designer Wendell Rodricks in a heartfelt post on her official Instagram handle. The mother of two, Namrata Shirodkar, wrote on her Instagram post that she is sending love and light to Wendell Rodricks. The folks from the fashion industry have been mourning the loss of the talented fashion designer, Wendell Rodricks. The ace designer, suffered a heart stroke and passed away in North Goa. Wendell Rodricks lived in his North Goa's home, located in Colvale.

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Aroa, Bipasha Basu, Neha Dhupia, designer Neeta Lulla, film director Madhur Bhandarkar, Raajneeti actor Arjun Rampal among many others offered their deepest condolences. The late designer, was known to encourage sustainable fashion, without compromising on the style quotient. shared a throwback picture of the designer while he prepares for a fashion show, with his muse Malaika. The diva, shared the picture, where she is ready to take the ramp at a show, and Wendell is setting the final touches. The stunner also added that she cried as she sat alone. But, later, she smiled as she remembers all the fond memories with the designer.

Singer Sona Mohapatra also tweeted how she was shocked to known about the talented designer's untimely sudden demise. Union Minister Smriti Irani also offered her condolences to the family of the late designer Wendell Rodricks. The news of Wendell Rodricks' death shocked the friends and colleagues of the designer, who started sending condolences to the family.

