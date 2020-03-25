Namrata Shirodkar reveals the silver lining to 21 Days lockdown as Mahesh Babu spends time with Sitara

After the announcement of 21-day lockdown, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a heartwarming picture of the superstar spending time with his daughter Sitara.

PM Narendra Modi declared 21-day lockdown in the country to fight the battle with deadly Coronavirus that originated in China. Many celebrities came out on social media and applauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement. Recently, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also requested his fans to stay indoors, sacrifice social life and prioritise public safety. Now, after the announcement of 21-day lockdown, Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a heartwarming picture of the superstar spending time with his daughter Sitara.

The father-daughter duo jumped with joy as they will get more time to spend together as the superstar is usually away from home for the shooting of his films. Sharing an adorable picture of Mahesh Babu spending time with his daughter Sitara at their home, Namrata wrote, "It’s the initial ‘go crazy ‘with happiness when they hear it’s 21-day lockdown and all she’s going to see is so much more of her favourite !! Nana...she just can’t get her hands Of him !! Life in the time of carona!!"

Check out Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara's cute picture below:

Also Read: 21 Days Lockdown: Anushka Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Tovino Thomas & more urge people to stay home

On the work front, Mahesh Babu kick-started 2020 on a positive note as his film Sarileru Neekevvaru performed extremely well at the box office. The superstar is yet to announce about his next project and moviegoers are eagerly looking forward to know what's in stores next. Reportedly, his next SSMB 27 is said to be an action family entertainer.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More