Namrata Shirodkar REVEALS where to find Mahesh Babu if he’s not at home; Shows glimpse of his ‘den’

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram space and shared a video, where the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor was seen working out in his home gym.
22650 reads Mumbai Updated: August 21, 2020 01:06 pm
Taking to her Instagram space, Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a video, where Mahesh Babu can be seen working out from his home gym. Sharing the video, Namrata stated that it was his perfect birthday gift and gym is where they would find him when he is not at home. Calling the gym the ‘master’s den’, she shared a video glimpse of Mahesh Babu working out. As soon as she shared the video, fans and followers took to the comments section and shared their love for Mahesh Babu.

Namrata wrote, “It all happens here... His home gym!! His perfect birthday gift!! Masters den!! U know where to find him if he’s not in the house”. Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in super hit action drama Sarileru Neekevvaru. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film had Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. He recently announced his next film on his father’s birthday. Titled Sarkaru Vaari Paata, the film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata marks the reunion of Mahesh Babu and S Thaman after seven years. Some media reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the leading lady in the film. It is expected that the makers will reveal the rest of the cast and crew for the film soon. About his film after Sarkaru Vaari Paata, reports suggest that he will be joining hands with SS Rajamouli.

