Namrata Shirodkar serves up six yards of elegance in a fusion black saree

Mahesh Babu's wife, Namrata Shirodkar, has always been a fashion icon in the industry. She has a knack for slaying in any outfit she wears, and she recently proved it again at a store launch in Hyderabad.

Namrata looked stunning in a black paneled concept saree embraced in silk chiffon with a sequin embellished border and tassel detailing. Anji movie actress complemented the look with a matching ornate blouse and stunning earrings. Vamsi movie actress kept her hair loose but opted for a pony at times. Namrata's makeup was subtle and elegant.

The launch event was graced by other celebrities as well, including Lakshmi Manchu, Sania Mirza, Shilpa Reddy, and PV Sindhu along with her mother. Nita Ambani was also spotted at the event.

Check out the photos of Namrata Shirodkar below

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's Love Story

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar's love story began when they first met on the sets of their movie Vamsi in 2000. They played the lead roles in the film and later fell in love with each other. They tied the knot on February 10, 2005, in an intimate ceremony in Chennai. They have been together for 18 years and have two children, Gautam Ghattamaneni and Sitara Ghattamaneni.

Upcoming Film projects of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have teamed up after 10 years for Guntur Kaaram. The duo previously delivered blockbuster films like Athadu and Khaleja. However, there have been a lot of uncertainties regarding the shoot of Guntur Kaaram, including script changes, the replacement of the female lead, and more.

It is also reported that Cinematographer PS Vinod walked out of the film. However, it is said that things have fallen into place and the shoot is progressing at a brisk phase. Pooja Hegde walked out of the film, and the makers welcomed Meenakshii on board as the second lead while Pooja's role will be played by Sreeleela.

After the success of RRR, everyone is eagerly awaiting SS Rajamouli's next film, which will feature superstar Mahesh Babu. The film, tentatively titled SSMB29, is reportedly said to have a groundbreaking script, and reportedly with an unprecedented budget, cast, and plot.

