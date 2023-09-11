Namrata Shirodkar sets fashion goals in embroidered tunic paired with dhoti pants

The ever-graceful former actress and wife of Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar yet again sets style inspiration that has left her followers awe-struck. The stunning diva has been spotted donning a mesmerizing pink ethnic dhoti outfit adorned with intricate copper zari embroidery on the tunic, making a stand-out look. She captioned her post, “In pink hues, I make my style rule”.

The post has already garnered more than 350000 likes. The ethnic masterpiece is a creation of Jayanti Reddy. The pictures are from the same day when she attended an event with her daughter Sitara. The star kid complemented her mother’s look in a cute baby pink dress.

The perfect fusion of tradition and modernity

Namrata's choice of attire showcases her impeccable fashion sense and her ability to effortlessly blend traditional and contemporary styles. The pink hue not only complements her radiant skin tone but also adds a touch of elegance to her overall appearance. What truly sets Namrata's look apart is her choice of accessories. She has adorned herself with statement earrings that are nothing short of exquisite. They not only enhance her facial features but also add a dash of glamour to her ensemble.

A beauty queen with a heart of gold

Namrata Shirodkar is a multifaceted woman who has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry, the beauty pageant world, and the humanitarian community. She was crowned Miss India in 1993 and represented India at the Miss Universe pageant.

Namrata, who also manages Mahesh Babu’s business deals, has starred in several Hindi films, including Hero Hindustani, Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai, and Vaastav: The Reality. In addition to her acting career, Namrata is also a passionate humanitarian and has worked with several organizations to raise awareness about important issues such as poverty, education, and women's empowerment. She is an inspiration to many and a true role model for women everywhere.

In a recent exclusive interview with Pinkvilla the Kachche Dhaage actress confessed that her acting career was never planned and it came organically to her. However, she always looked up to her grandmother. “She was truly ahead of her time. She dared to step outside of the norm in the face of criticism, which I find extremely inspiring" excerpts.

She also added in the interview that quitting her promising film career was her personal choice.

"My decision to quit acting was rather a personal choice and was mutually agreed upon between me and my husband. I never let anyone's opinion come into play in my decision making and if given the choice again, I'd still choose my marriage over it” added the light-eyed beauty who already possesses the heart of none other than the Prince of Tollywood, Mahesh Babu.

For Namrata, it’s all about prioritizing family and personal values

Her unwavering commitment to her marriage and family remains the guiding force behind her life choices. Her journey, which transitioned from the glitzy world of cinema to the responsibilities of marriage and family, serves as an inspiring example of prioritizing what truly matters in life.

