Namrata Shirodkar sets fitness goals as she workouts at home; Mahesh Babu and Sitara's goofy pic is unmissable

Namrata Shirodkar took to Instagram story and shared a video of her working out hard during the quarantine period. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu shared a goofy picture with daughter Sitara.

Citizens are staying home to self-quarantine in order to fight the battle against Coronavirus outbreak. However, people are keeping spirits high and are investing their time doing productive things at home. Celebrities are also sharing their workout videos and keeping things positive. From Rakul Preet Singh to Tamannaah Bhatia; celebs have been treating their fans with their workout videos. The latest to join the bandwagon is a former actress and Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar. Namrata took to Instagram story and shared a video of her working out hard during the quarantine period.

Well, being at home, the stunning star wife is setting major fitness goals and is making the best use of her home gym. On the other hand, Mahesh Babu shared a goofy yet adorable picture with daughter Sitara and clearly, they are enjoying their quarantine time. This father-daughter duo is setting goals and we're loving it. Taking to Instagram, Mahesh Babu wrote, "Quarantined nights !! Has its own perks... Staying home is staying safe!."

Check out the posts below:

Namrata Shriodkar is super active on social media and these days, she has been sharing some adorable moments from her personal diary. The former actress took to social media and shared another throwback picture with daughter Sitara. She also shared a cute story behind the pic.

Mahesh Babu's wife wrote, "One for each day !! My earring caught the attention of this 2 year old and that was the end of a perfectly beautiful day !! She couldn’t see the end of it till the music started n off she went !! Location! Aagadu song shoot Aaja Saroja !!"

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More