Namrata Shirodkar shares an adorable PHOTO of daughter Sitara; Says 'inculcate reading in your kids'

The latest photo shared by Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar sees daughter Sitara reading a book. Check it out.
21173 reads Mumbai
Namrata Shirodkar shares an adorable PHOTO of daughter Sitara; Says 'inculcate reading in your kids'
The former actress and beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar shared a sweet picture of daughter Sitara on her Instagram handle. The latest photo shared by Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar sees daughter Sitara reading a book. Namrata wrote in her Instagram post, "Inculcate reading in your kids!! It’s meditative and interesting #BrainFood @sitaraghattamaneni." The stunning Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing candid photos and videos of kids Sitara and Gautam. The former actress also shared stunning pictures alongside husband Mahesh Babu. Namrata Shirodkar also shared pictures from the sets of a shoot of Mahesh Babu.

On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is helmed by ace filmmaker Parasuram. The director is known for his film Geetha Govindam which had Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata was unveiled by the makers of the film on May 31. The makers of the Mahesh Babu starrer later released the motion poster of the film and it received a thundering response from the fans and film audiences.

Check out the post

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Inculcate reading in your kids!! It’s meditative and interesting #BrainFood @sitaraghattamaneni

A post shared by Namrata Shirodkar (@namratashirodkar) on

The fans and followers of Mahesh Babu are eagerly waiting for the film to hit the big screen. The Telugu actor Mahesh Babu is riding high on the success of his previous film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by well known director Anil Ravipudi. The film, titled Sarileru Neekevvaru received a smashing response at the box office.

(ALSO READ: Namrata Shirodkar shares a cosy photo with her 'true happiness' Mahesh Babu; Says 'Be loving and be kind')

Credits :Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram

Anonymous 44 minutes ago

Mommy drug habbit

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Namrata is one doting mom, really doing a great job raising kids, very down to earth and simple family.

