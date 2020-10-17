Namrata Shirodkar shares an adorable PHOTO of daughter Sitara; Says 'this little cub is all tucked in'

The latest picture shared by Namrata Shirodkar sees daughter Sitara with adorable expressions. Check out the photo.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared a sweet photo of daughter Sitara on her Instagram handle. The latest picture shared by Namrata Shirodkar sees Sitara with adorable expressions. Namrata Shirodkar wrote in her Instagram post, "This little cub is all tucked in #cocoon #sweetdreams." The former beauty queen Namrata has shared many pictures and videos of her kids Sitara and Gautam, on her Instagram account.

During the lockdown the former actress had been sharing interesting throwback photos and videos of her kids. Namrata Shirodkar also shared some candid pictures alongside husband, Mahesh Babu. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film's first look poster was shared on May 31 which marked the birthday of superstar Krishna. The Telugu star who enjoys a massive fan following on his social media profiles is riding high on the success of his previous film, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi.

The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster film F2: Fun and Frustration. The film featured the lead actor Mahesh Babu in the role of an army officer. The fans and followers of the Bharat Ane Nenu star are eagerly looking forward to watching him on the big screen. The upcoming Parasuram directorial is among the most highly anticipated films from the southern film industry. The makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata had also released the film's motion poster which the fans and film audiences loved.

