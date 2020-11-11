Namrata Shirodkar shares an adorable PHOTO with her pet dog; Says 'so happy to see u'

Namrata Shirodkar took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable photo along with her pet dog. Check it out.

The former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar shared a sweet picture alongside her pet dog. The former actress took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable photo along with her pet dog. Mahesh Babu's wife looks stunning in her latest picture. The former Miss India wrote in her Instagram post, "Pets are all about love for ur heart n soul !! My sweet angel .. so happy to see u." Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing candid photos and videos on her social media handles. Even during the lockdown the stunner shared many candid pictures along with her family.

Namrata Shirodkar shared candid pictures alongside husband Mahesh Babu and kids, Gautam and Sitara. The actress recently shared a picture of her daughter Sitara as she was reading a book. The former beauty stated in her caption, "Inculcate reading in your kids!! It’s meditative and interesting #BrainFood @sitaraghattamaneni." Namrata Shirodkar recently shared a picture of husband Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara as they travelled after the lockdown. The former actress also shared an sweet throwback picture of Mahesh Babu. On the work front, Mahesh Babu will be featuring in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

Some time back, Namrata Shirodkar also shared a behind the scene picture of Mahesh Babu from his shoot. The Telugu star enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handles. The fans and followers of the Bharat Ane Nenu star are delighted to see his latest photos.

