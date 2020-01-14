Namrata Shirodkar shares an adorable picture of Mahesh Babu and Sitara; Check it out

The stunning Namrata Shirodkar captioned the picture saying it was indeed the winning smiles, hinting at the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Namrata Shirodkar has shared a sweet picture of Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara. The stunning Namrata Shirodkar captioned the picture saying it was indeed the winning smiles, hinting at the success of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film Sarileru Neekevvaru saw the south megastar essay the lead role of an Army Officer. The character essayed by the south superstar Mahesh Babu was called Major Ajay Krishna. The film's trailer saw the lead star of Sarileru Neekevvaru do some epic comedy and some high intensity stunts and action scenes. The fans and film audience have given a thumbs up to the film. The south flick also features the Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru is helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The film has been shot in Kashmir including other locations. The film has been getting some thunderous response from the fans and audience members who have watched the film on the big screen. The songs of the film Sarileru Neekevvaru have proved to be chartbusters. The fans and music lovers across the country have enjoyed the music of the Mahesh Babu starrer. The film's first look had created a lot of curiosity among the fans.

The first look of the south megastar Mahesh Babu looked very impressive and they fans had waited to see the film on the big screen. The first look of the gorgeous south actress Rashmika Mandanna had been leaked online and the fans set off a frenzy on social media about her look from the film.

(ALSO READ: Sarileru Neekevvaru: Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna starrer to release on January 11)

Credits :instagram

Read More