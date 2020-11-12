Namrata Shirodkar shares adorable pictures of hubby Mahesh Babu and kids Gautam & Sitara from their vacation

Namrata Shirodkar has shared stunning pictures of husband Mahesh Babu and kids Gautam and Sitara from their lovely vacation on her Instagram account.

The Telugu star Mahesh Babu is currently on a vacation with wife Namrata Shirodkar and kids, Gautam & Sitara. The family of the Sarileru Neekevvaru star was previously spotted at the airport. Now, the former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar has shared stunning pictures of husband Mahesh Babu and kids Gautam and Sitara from their lovely vacation. Namrata Shirodkar shared a post on her Instagram account. The gorgeous diva wrote in her caption, "Dinner date done right NETSU! You have my heart #traveldiaries #timeout @urstrulymahesh @gautamghattamaneni @sitaraghattamaneni."

On the work front, the Telugu star Mahesh Babu will be seen in the upcoming film called Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The news reports state that the upcoming drama will also feature the National Award winning actress Keerthy Suresh. The much awaited film Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu in the lead is helmed by well known director Parasuram. The filmmaker is known for his blockbuster film called Geetha Govindam. This film featured Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The first look poster of the much awaited flick Sarkaru Vaari Paata was unveiled on May 31.

Check out the post

The makers unveiled the film's first motion poster on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday. The fans and followers of the Telugu star loved every aspect of Sarkaru Vaari Paata's first motion poster. The actor is riding high on the success of his previous film called Sarileru Neekevvaru.

