Namrata Shirodkar shares an adorable throwback PHOTO of daughter Sitara; Calls it 'cuteness overload'

The stunning Namrata Shirodkar, has been sharing adorable throwback pictures and videos of kids Gautam and daughter Sitara. Now, the latest throwback picture shared by Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar sees little Sitara donning a bindi in a happy mood. The throwback picture sees Sitara smiling heartily wearing a white top and bindi on her forehead. Namrata Shirodkar wrote in her Instagram post, "Cuteness overload, My ganji clad behenji!! I wanna go back in time #growingtoofast #babygirl." The fans and followers of Namrata Shirodkar are going gaga over the cute picture shared by the former beauty queen and actress.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar have been sharing candid photos and videos from their daily life under lockdown. The Telugu star recently announced his new film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film was announced on the eve of superstar Krishna's birthday on May 31. The first look poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata sees the lead actor Mahesh Babu in a rugged look. The poster of Sarkaru Vaari Paata features Mahesh Babu with a tattoo of a one-rupee coin and an ear piercing.

The fans and film audiences are eagerly waiting for an update on the film. The southern drama is helmed by Parasuram. The director is known for his superhit film, Geetha Govindam starring Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Not many details are out about the Mahesh Babu starrer, but the fans are hoping to get an update very soon.

