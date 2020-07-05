  1. Home
Namrata Shirodkar shares an adorable throwback PHOTO of daughter Sitara from their vacation in Munich

The throwback picture sees little Sitara in a happy and joyous mood as she enjoys her time on vacation in Munich. Not just Namrata Shirodkar, even Mahesh Babu has been sharing candid photos and videos on his Instagram account.
Mumbai
Namrata Shirodkar shared a sweet throwback photo of daughter Sitara while the family was on a vacation in Munich. The throwback picture sees little Sitara in a happy and joyous mood as she enjoys her time on vacation in Munich. The former actress and beauty queen, Namrata Shirodkar has been sharing adorable throwback pictures and videos of kids Gautam and Sitara. Not just Namrata Shirodkar, even Mahesh Babu has been sharing candid photos and videos as the family spends quality time at home. Mahesh Babu had shared a sweet video where the father and daughter were trying out some tongue twisters.

The fun video sees how Mahesh Babu's Sitara is stating that she got the tongue twister right. Mahesh Babu also previously, shared a fun video where he and his son Gautam were seen enjoying themselves on a game night. The father son duo got a bit competitive as they were trying to win the video game. Both Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar having been sharing candid posts from their time under lockdown.

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's post

The Telugu star has been enjoying some quality time at home with his family. The Telugu actor who featured in film like Sarileru Neekevvaru, Pokiri, Bharat Ane Nenu and Maharshi will be seen in the upcoming film Sarkari Vaari Paata. The film will be helmed by Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. The fans and followers of the Sarileru Neekevvaru actor are eagerly waiting to see him on the big screen.

