Namrata Shirodkar shares an adorable throwback video of Sitara; says her sense of rhythm is amazing

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared an adorable throwback video of daughter Sitara. The video features Sitara grooving and singing a song. The former beauty queen writes in her Instagram post that Sitara's sense of rhythm never ceases to amaze her. Namrata has been sharing throwback videos and pictures from Sitara's childhood. The fans and followers of the former actress are delighted to see the throwback pictures and videos of Sitara from her childhood days. Namrata Shirodkar also wrote in her Instagram post that the lockdown has been extended and it was a very necessary step towards battling the Coronavirus outbreak.

Namrata has previously shared stunning pictures of husband, Mahesh Babu with the kids during the lockdown. The fans are loving the candid photos of the south star. On the work front, Mahesh Babu just delivered a mega-blockbuster film in Sarileru Neekevvaru. The fans and audience members gave the film a thundering response. The film did exceedingly well at the box office. The south flick was helmed by ace director Anil Ravipudi. The director is known for his film, F2 – Fun, and Frustration. The film, Sarileru Neekevvaru also featured south siren Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Check out the Instagram post by Namrata Shirodkar:

The fans and the audience members loved the sizzling chemistry between the lead stars. The south star Mahesh Babu will reportedly star in director Parasuram's upcoming film. There is no official word out yet about the film, but there is a strong buzz that the makers will soon announce the film.

