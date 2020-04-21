Namrata Shirodkar shares an adorable throwback video of Sitara singing a song; calls her a performer

The latest post by the gorgeous Namrata Shirodkar shows Sitara singing a song on a flight and enjoying it thoroughly.

The stunning Namrata Shirodkar shared an adorable throwback video of daughter Sitara singing a song on a flight. Mahesh Babu's little one is winning everyone's hearts with her singing skills. The former beauty queen, Namrata Shirodkar writes in her Instagram post that once a performer, always a performer. The former actress has been sharing beautiful throwback pictures and videos on her Instagram handle. The fans and followers of the Telugu star are delighted to see the stunning videos and pictures shared by Namrata.

The latest post by the gorgeous Namrata Shirodkar shows Sitara singing a song on a flight and enjoying it thoroughly. The Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu also shared a video of him and son Gautam having a gala time during a game night. The father-son duo was seen engrossed in their game. On the work front, the Bharat Ane Nenu actor delivered a hit in the form of Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by well-known south director Anil Ravipudi. The director is known for his film titled F2 – Fun and Frustration with Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead. Mahesh Babu's hit film Bharat Ane Nenu completed 2 years since its release on 20th April 2018.

Check out Namrata Shirodkar's post on Instagram:

The fans celebrated 2 years of the southern drama, by sharing their memories of the film on social media. The fans and audience members loved every bit of the Mahesh Babu starrer and hoped to see the Telugu star back on the big screen soon. Mahesh Babu is expected to play the lead role in Geetha Govindam director's upcoming film.

(ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu makes most of his quarantine time alongside son Gautam with a game night; Watch Video)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×