Namrata Shirodkar shares adorable Thursday throwback from her archives with daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni: WATCH

For those who have been following Namrata Shirodkar on social media, particularly on Instagram, you know she’s a big fan of sharing her life on the popular networking platform. Her followers eagerly wait for her posts to know what’s happening in the Ghattamaneni family.

Recently, Namrata took to Instagram to share a throwback Thursday video featuring her daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni. In the adorable clip, the mother-daughter duo could be seen cycling along a stretch of road. The location where the video has been filmed also appears to be unclear. She captioned the post, “Good old memories... From the archives…”

See the video here:

It is obvious that Namrata Shirodkar shares a great bond with her daughter Sitara but their interactions together certainly showcase a special kind of love.

Even in the past, Namrata has penned heartfelt notes to her daughter and vice versa. From supporting Sitara’s modeling ambitions to taking her on trips, Namrata and Sitara’s relationship is one that all mothers and daughters can look up to with pride.

Just like her parents, Sitara also reportedly plans on making her foray into the film industry shortly.

Speaking of her parents, Sitara’s father, Mahesh Babu, is currently the talk of the town with his macho look for his upcoming film with SS Rajamouli.

According to reports, the pre-production work on SSMB29 has gone on smoothly and the shoot is expected to commence in April.

As you all know by now, SSMB29 promises to be a globe-trotting adventure, much like anything seen before in Indian cinema. After the massive success of RRR, all eyes will be on SS Rajamouli to deliver an epic beyond imagination. As they say, with great power comes great responsibility.

But if there is anyone who can deliver on his promise, it is SS Rajamouli. Touted to be an Indiana Jones-esque jungle thriller, SSMB29 has fans and movie lovers alike excited.

SSMB29 will also reportedly be released as a two-parter, meaning that it might take multiple years to witness SS Rajamouli’s vision unfold on the big screen.