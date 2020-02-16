Namrata Shirodkar shares a candid picture of Mahesh Babu & daughter Sitara in a playful mood; View Pic

The former actress and beauty queen, Namrata Shirodkar, shared a picture of the beautiful father daughter duo on her official Instagram handle. Check it out.

The stunning Namrata Shirodkar, shared a candid picture of Mahesh Babu and daughter Sitara in a playful mood. The former actress and beauty queen, Namrata, shared a picture of the beautiful father daughter duo on her official Instagram handle. The fans and followers of Mahesh Babu and wife Namrata were delighted to see the two in a happy mood. Sitara is all smiles in the picture along with Mahesh Babu. Recently, Namrata had shared a sweet picture with Mahesh Babu on the eve of Valentine's Day. The picture features, Mahesh Babu and Namrata in a happy mood.

The gorgeous Namrata Shirodkar also writes that the south super star has been her valentine for 15 year, and that he makes her smile. On the work front, the south megastar has been basking in the glory of his recent film titled, Sarileru Neekevvaru. The film was helmed by F2 – Fun and Frustration director Anil Ravipudi. The film featured Venkatesh Daggubati and Varun Tej in the lead. The south flick, Sarileru Neekevvaru saw Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead. The south star Mahesh Babu played an Army Officer, named Major Ajay Krishna.

The fans and film audience loved every bit of the Anil Ravipudi directorial. The southern drama, proved to be a blockbuster hit at the box office. The fans could most stop talking about the film post the film's release and shared their comments on the social media as well. The fans and audience members are now waiting for an update about the south megastar's next film.

