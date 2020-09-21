Namrata Shirodkar shares a cosy photo with her 'true happiness' Mahesh Babu; Says 'Be loving and be kind'

Namrata Shirodkar shared a cute candid picture with her superstar husband Mahesh Babu and we are all hearts for it.

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are one of the most adorable and power couples of the Tollywood film industry. They have been married for over 15 years now and setting major couple goals with each passing day. Namrata, as we all know is super active on social media and keeps treating their fans with some beautiful family moments. Recently, she shared a candid and cutest picture ever with superstar Mahesh Babu and we are all hearts. One can see in the picture, Namrata sitting on Mahesh Babu's lap as they get clicked candidly by their daughter.

Captioning the adorable picture, which has been clicked by their daughter Sitara, Namrata Shirodkar penned a very positive and thoughtful note. She wrote, "only emotion that makes us live happy lives .. kindness, empathy compassion all stem from this emotion of love...love is the truest n highest form of being evolved !! This is my perception !! So be loving and be kind and be compassionate people to each other !! We have one live to live and one life to give....#behappy #besafe #bekind this ones with my true happiness !!."

On the professional front, Mahesh Babu will soon kickstart shooting of his much-talked-about film titled, Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film is directed by Parasuram and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film will have music by S Thaman. Meanwhile, earlier there were speculations that the superstar might team up with SS Rajamouli. However, there is no official word regarding the same yet.

Credits :Instagram

