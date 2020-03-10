Namrata Shirodkar shares fan made video of Mahesh Babu, Rashmika as SRK, Kajol recreating an iconic DDLJ scene

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Namrata Shriodkar took to her Instagram space and shared a fan made video, which is a recreation of an iconic scene from the Bollywood movie Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In the video, Mahesh babu and Rashmika Mandanna can be seen as Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahesh Babu will be seen next in Vamshi Paidipally directorial tentatively titled SSMB 27. While no more details of the film have been revealed yet, media reports suggest that the film will be a mafia-based story. Some reports also suggest that the Tollywood megastar will be playing dual roles in SSMB 27, and in one role, he will be seen as a gangster. Grapevine has that SSMB 27 will be similar to that of Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth’s megahit hit 1995 Tamil film Baasha.

SSMB 27 will mark the second collaboration of Mahesh Babu and Vamshi Paidipally. Currently, the film’s pre-production work is taking place at a brisk pace. According to media reports, music director S Thaman will be roped in to compose music for the film. The makers have still not finalised the technical crew for the film. The film will also mark the second collaboration of Thaman and Mahesh Babu.

