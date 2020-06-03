Namrata Shirodkar shares a fun video of Sitara doing her dance practice while on a vacation in Paris; WATCH

The fun video sees Sitara practicing her traditional dance form in the Parisian hotel room. Check out the video.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar shared an adorable video of daughter Sitara doing her dance practice while the family was on a vacation in Paris. The fun video sees Sitara practicing her traditional dance form in the Parisian hotel room. The former actress and beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar wrote in her Instagram post that between, Eiffel Tower and practicing dance, Sitara chose her dance practice. Namrata Shirodkar and husband Mahesh Babu have been sharing candid videos and pictures of their daily activities amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Namrata also has been sharing throwback pictures and videos of daughter Sitara and son Gautam on her Instagram handle. The former actress is sharing one fond memory every day much to the delight of her fans and followers. The fans of the Telugu star are always excited to see his videos alongside his kids. Mahesh Babu had previously shared a video of him enjoying a game night along with son Gautam.

Check out the video shared by Namrata Shirodkar:

Namrata also shared a video of the Bharat Ane Nenu actor while he was working out in his gym. The video was very inspiring as the actor was clearly giving some serious fitness goals to his fans and followers. Mahesh Babu is known to take exotic vacations with his family every year. In the throwback video shared by Namrata Shirodkar, Sitara is clearly enjoying her dance practice more than the Paris locales.

