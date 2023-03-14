Namrata Shirodkar shares intense workout video; Fans ask if she is making a comeback to films with Mahesh Babu

Namrata Shirodkar, who was crowned Miss India in 1993, needs no introduction. She is known to wear many hats- former actress, a beauty pageant winner, a humanitarian, doting mother, and is rightly one of the strongest women. She tied the knot with Tollywood heartthrob Mahesh Babu in 2005 and the couple has two kids- a son, Gautam, and a daughter, Sitara. The actress who is known for her work in the Hindi and Telugu film industry took a break from her career after marriage. However, recently she uploaded a video on her social media account which made fans wonder if she is planning a comeback to films.

Namrata took to her official Instagram handle and shared a video of her workout routine. From the video, it can be seen the actress is following an intense routine. She also has a trainer who is assisting her in the movements. Uploading the video, she wrote in the caption, “Clear your mind of "can't”!!”

Here’s a glimpse of Namrata’s workout and fitness routine:

Reacting to the video, many fans commented on how hard she is working and complimented the actress. “Wowwwww !!!! Namrata Mam.. Not only @urstrulymahesh sir, even U r Inspiring Us!!! Thats Amazing mam !!” wrote a fan. However, most fans have something else on their mind as they wondered if the actress is preparing to make a comeback to the film industry. Some even commented if a project is brewing with Mahesh Babu. One fan wrote, “#ssmb29 heroine??” SSMB 29 is the upcoming project of S. S. Rajamouli with Mahesh Babu. Another user commented, “Kya mam fir vapasi ka iraada hai filmo me?” “Why don't you act with Mahesh sir, you still set for Screen,” reads another comment by a fan.

Take a look at some of the comments below:

About Namrata Shirodkar

Namrata is the granddaughter of the celebrated Marathi actress Meenakshi Shirodkar. The actress started her career as a model and was crowned Miss India in 1993. She also represented India in the Miss Universe pageant and secured the sixth position. Namrata is best known for her works in films such as the Kachche Dhaage, Ezhupunna Tharakan, LOC Kargil, Vaastav: The Reality, and Bride and Prejudice.

