Namrata Shirodkar shares a jaw dropping monochrome picture of herself; Check it out

Tollywood megastar Mahesh Babu’s wife Namrata Shriodkar took to her Instagram account and shared a monochrome picture of herself. In the photo, she can be seen in stylish westernwear, and paired it with free hair. Her black shirt and denim pants went hand in hand with her subtle makeup. She wore a chick bracelet and flaunted the tattoo on her forearm. Her husband Mahesh babu had recently shared some candid pictures with Namrata on their wedding anniversary.

Photos of their family from their vacation in the US were also shared by the Tollywood star and they all went viral on social media. On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the megahit movie Sarileru Neekevvaru, which hit the big screens during Sankranti. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the story of the film revolves around the life of Indian Army Major Ajay Krishna, played by Mahesh Babu.

For his next film, Mahesh Babu will be joining hands with director Vamshi Paidipally which will be the actor’s 27th project. Tentatively titled SSMB 27, the film will be a mafia-based story. Reports suggest that Mahesh Babu will be playing dual roles in the movie and in one role, he will be seen as a gangster. There are also reports that suggest that SSMB 27 will be similar to Rajinikanth’s super hit 1995 film Baasha. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

